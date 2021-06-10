Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ALPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 over the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALPN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.