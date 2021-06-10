Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker Sells 7,500 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $612,375.00.

Alteryx stock opened at $78.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Alteryx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Alteryx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alteryx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

