Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.490-4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 93,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,185,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.62. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

