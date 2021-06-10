Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,285.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

