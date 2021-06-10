AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.13

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and traded as high as $141.65. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $136.15, with a volume of 318 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.93.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $378.51 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.54% of AMCON Distributing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

