American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Astec Industries by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,268,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

