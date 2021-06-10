American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.42 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

