American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $264,423.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,964,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $383,950.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,819,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,544 shares of company stock worth $1,467,131 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.85 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.78.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

