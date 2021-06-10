American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

APEI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,106. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $525.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

