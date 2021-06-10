American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Gap Down to $28.27

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.27, but opened at $27.54. American Software shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $876.90 million, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,647 shares of company stock valued at $406,428. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 755,973 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,149,000 after purchasing an additional 695,475 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 341.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Software by 1,397.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

