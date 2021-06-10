American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after purchasing an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 757,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,046,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 11,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,687,000 after purchasing an additional 535,525 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $83.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

