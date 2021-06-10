Amon Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $13,696.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00062147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00023447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00838466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00088756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.49 or 0.08413039 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

