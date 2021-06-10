AMS Capital Ltda Buys Shares of 80,000 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.00. 214,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

