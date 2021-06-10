Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.23.

Amyris stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amyris by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 92,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

