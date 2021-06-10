Analysts Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.15. Banner reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.05. 966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Banner has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Banner by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Banner in the first quarter worth $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.