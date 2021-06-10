Analysts Anticipate Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.86 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

