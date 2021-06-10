Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to $0.77. Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cimpress by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,082. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.77.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

