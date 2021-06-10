Analysts Anticipate Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.80) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progenity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Progenity posted earnings of ($6.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PROG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 85.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progenity by 107.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01. Progenity has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

