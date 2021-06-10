Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is $1.90. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Saia has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Saia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Saia by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Saia by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

