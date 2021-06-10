Analysts Anticipate SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 98.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Aegis began coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.80. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other SeaChange International news, Chairman Robert M. Pons purchased 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in SeaChange International by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 453,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.