Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.67. Tempur Sealy International posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,651,000 after purchasing an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 43,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 2,204,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,786. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

