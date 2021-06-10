Analysts Expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $819.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will announce sales of $819.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.30 million and the lowest is $796.40 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares in the company, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,728 shares of company stock worth $10,284,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.78. 29,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,513. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $73.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

