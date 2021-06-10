Analysts Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce $78.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.10 million. American Public Education reported sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $413.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.05 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. Truist began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $528.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

