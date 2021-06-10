Analysts Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.61 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.75. CarMax posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX remained flat at $$115.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 911,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.48. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CarMax by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

