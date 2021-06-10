Analysts Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $43.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.72 million and the lowest is $42.00 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $37.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $200.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.33 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $307.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 19.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,600. The stock has a market cap of $473.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

