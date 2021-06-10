Analysts Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce sales of $1.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 million and the highest is $1.48 million. electroCore reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.32 million, with estimates ranging from $10.14 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in electroCore by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in electroCore by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 188.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

