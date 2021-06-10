Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $15.23 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

