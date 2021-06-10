Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Kirby reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

KEX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.93. The company had a trading volume of 282,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. Kirby has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,218,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,458,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

