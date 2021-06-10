Analysts Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LTHM shares. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen began coverage on Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.75, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Livent by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Livent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

