Analysts Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

MYGN opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $207,046.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,375. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

