Analysts Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 74,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,588. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,119 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

