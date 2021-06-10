Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $233.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

