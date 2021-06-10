Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $233.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.
NYSE:PBH traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,698. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
