Analysts Expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to Announce $1.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Rogers reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,893,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after acquiring an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $192.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82. Rogers has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $206.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.11.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

