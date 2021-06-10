Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report $52.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.90 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of TLS opened at $34.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,106,628 shares of company stock worth $102,535,124. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Telos by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 335,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 63,529 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Telos during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

