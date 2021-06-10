Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. V.F. posted earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.85. V.F. has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $90.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

