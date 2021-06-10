Analysts Set Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 510,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

