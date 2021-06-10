Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $482.00

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $482.00.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $13.87 on Thursday, hitting $580.53. 302,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,502. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.42. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $294.17 and a 12 month high of $581.18. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,399,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

