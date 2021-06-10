Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) PT at $314.50

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,764.51, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.48 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

