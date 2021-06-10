Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) PT at $56.09

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.38. The company had a trading volume of 767,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $14,278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 294.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 209.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

