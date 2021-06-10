Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JD.com (JD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) recently:

5/21/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $122.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $98.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $108.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00.

4/13/2021 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

JD.com stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.23. 337,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

