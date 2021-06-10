Analyzing Fisker (FSR) and Its Peers

Fisker (NYSE: FSR) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fisker to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker’s peers have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A -$130.00 million -44.30 Fisker Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.12

Fisker’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Fisker Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fisker and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Fisker Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 48.78%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fisker peers beat Fisker on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

