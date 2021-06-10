Analyzing Lufax (LU) and The Competition

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lufax to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lufax alerts:

6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lufax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lufax Competitors 318 1221 1423 52 2.40

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 41.10%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion $1.79 billion 12.80 Lufax Competitors $4.23 billion $559.23 million 11.63

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lufax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Lufax Competitors 4.42% -32.29% 0.38%

Summary

Lufax beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.