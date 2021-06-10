Analyzing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and EQT (NYSE:EQT)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 1 14 0 2.93

EQT has a consensus target price of $20.21, suggesting a potential downside of 9.76%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% EQT -28.97% -0.06% -0.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 EQT $3.06 billion 2.04 -$967.17 million ($0.19) -117.89

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

