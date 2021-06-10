Analyzing SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) and The Competition

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SeaWorld Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -66.80% -352.53% -11.46% SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors -260.74% -1,130.46% -47.54%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 3 5 0 2.63 SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors 145 829 1572 42 2.58

SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $47.64, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 7.83%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million -$312.32 million -14.20 SeaWorld Entertainment Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -84.30

SeaWorld Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment. SeaWorld Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

