Andrew Agg Acquires 16 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.40 ($191.27).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Agg purchased 17 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($206.78).

LON NG opened at GBX 914.70 ($11.95) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 915.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.