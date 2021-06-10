Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $422.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.65 million. Angi posted sales of $375.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Get Angi alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,716.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,405.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Angi (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.