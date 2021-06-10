Anoncoin Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $340,720.57 and $372.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

