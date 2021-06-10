AnRKey X Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $98,689.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00062851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00190417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00202154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01311189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,154.72 or 0.99805491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,547,513 coins. The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

