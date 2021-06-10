Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.