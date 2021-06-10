Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Anterix from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $64,757.14. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Anterix by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Anterix by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Anterix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

